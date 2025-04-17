Maharashtra Police Wages War on Marijuana Clean-Up
In Maharashtra's Latur district, police incinerated nearly 500 kg of marijuana tied to 22 cases since 2001. Valued at about Rs 1 crore, the contraband was destroyed to ensure police station cleanliness. The substances were securely stored and disposed of after completing legal procedures.
In a significant operation, police authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have disposed of nearly 500 kilograms of marijuana, linked to 22 cases registered from as far back as 2001, an official confirmed on Thursday.
The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was incinerated in an open space under the jurisdictions of the Murud police station after all requisite legal formalities were met.
This action was part of an ongoing initiative aimed at maintaining cleanliness and order within police stations, where the substances had been securely stored at police headquarters.
