Gaza Crisis: UN Declares Worst Humanitarian Situation Amid Escalating Israeli Blockade

Aid groups sound alarm as Israel's blockade intensifies in Gaza, leaving thousands in dire straits. With food supplies cut off for six weeks, malnutrition rises, affecting over 3,600 children. Israeli strikes have killed many; the blockade pressures Hamas amidst growing humanitarian crisis, says UN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aid organizations have issued fresh warnings about the escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli blockades have halted food supplies for over six weeks.

The humanitarian situation is dire, with thousands of children suffering from malnutrition as the UN highlights widespread reliance on charity kitchens for survival.

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes continue, reportedly killing dozens, including many children, as the conflict with Hamas rages on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

