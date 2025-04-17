BJP Leader Falls Victim to Ayodhya Fake Website Scam
Former Delhi BJP MLA Vijay Jolly was scammed by cyber criminals who created a fake website to trick him into booking accommodations in Ayodhya. Jolly intended to take 100 people for the 'Jalabhishek' ceremony at the newly established Ram Temple, using water from 156 rivers globally.
Delhi BJP leader Vijay Jolly, a former MLA, has reported being deceived by cybercriminals who created a fraudulent website purporting to offer room bookings in Ayodhya's temple town.
Jolly, who served as BJP MLA from Sangam Vihar, was orchestrating a trip for 100 people to participate in the 'Jalabhishek' ceremony at the Ram Temple. He had collected water from 156 global rivers for the occasion.
The fake website, mimicking a popular guest house in Ayodhya, led Jolly to lose thousands of rupees. He has since filed a complaint with Delhi Police's cybercrime unit. The newly consecrated Ram Temple has become a major pilgrimage site, drawing crowds from both domestic and international origins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
