BJP Leader Falls Victim to Ayodhya Fake Website Scam

Delhi BJP leader Vijay Jolly, a former MLA, has reported being deceived by cybercriminals who created a fraudulent website purporting to offer room bookings in Ayodhya's temple town.

Jolly, who served as BJP MLA from Sangam Vihar, was orchestrating a trip for 100 people to participate in the 'Jalabhishek' ceremony at the Ram Temple. He had collected water from 156 global rivers for the occasion.

The fake website, mimicking a popular guest house in Ayodhya, led Jolly to lose thousands of rupees. He has since filed a complaint with Delhi Police's cybercrime unit. The newly consecrated Ram Temple has become a major pilgrimage site, drawing crowds from both domestic and international origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)