BJP Goa Protests Against Congress Over National Herald Case

In a bold show of opposition, BJP supporters in Goa gathered to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. At the center of the controversy lies the National Herald case, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged Congress leaders, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, with laundering approximately Rs 988 crore.

The protest unfolded near the Congress House in Panaji, where BJP activists vociferously voiced their disapproval, going as far as burning effigies of Rahul Gandhi. BJP Yuva Morcha's Goa president Samir Mandrekar dismissed Congress's claims of unjust persecution, labeling the case a result of the party's own misconduct.

Mandrekar reminded reporters that the case was initiated by Subramanian Swamy in 2012, and pointed out that Swamy was not affiliated with the BJP at the time. He alleged that the properties linked to National Herald were misappropriated for personal gain by the Gandhis. Meanwhile, Congress contends that the Modi government is misusing investigative bodies to attack its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)