Mysterious Explosion Injures Five Children in Malda

In Malda district's Kaliachak, a mysterious explosion injured five children playing in an abandoned building's courtyard. The cause of the explosion is unknown, and authorities are investigating how an unclaimed bomb-like object found its way to the site. Two children remain critically injured at Seelampur Rural Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:18 IST
A bomb-like object exploded injuring five children in Kaliachak, Malda district, on Thursday, according to a senior police officer.

The children, aged eight to 12, were playing in the courtyard of an abandoned Dirganagar building when they encountered the object. As one child kicked it, an explosion occurred.

Two critically injured children are receiving treatment at Seelampur Rural Hospital. Authorities are investigating the source and responsible parties for the explosives found in the abandoned site.

