Mysterious Explosion Injures Five Children in Malda

A bomb-like object exploded injuring five children in Kaliachak, Malda district, on Thursday, according to a senior police officer.

The children, aged eight to 12, were playing in the courtyard of an abandoned Dirganagar building when they encountered the object. As one child kicked it, an explosion occurred.

Two critically injured children are receiving treatment at Seelampur Rural Hospital. Authorities are investigating the source and responsible parties for the explosives found in the abandoned site.

