Tragedy in Seelampur: Teen Stabbing Stuns Community
A 17-year-old named Kunal was tragically stabbed to death in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. The incident occurred on Thursday evening around 7:38 PM. After being rushed to JPC Hospital, Kunal was pronounced dead. The police are actively investigating and have registered a case to find and apprehend the suspect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Thursday, according to local authorities.
The shocking incident took place at 7:38 PM, where the boy, identified as Kunal, was swiftly taken to JPC Hospital. Sadly, despite efforts, he was declared dead soon after arrival.
The Seelampur Police, alerted to the tragic event, immediately launched an investigation, with crime scene teams inspecting the area. A case is now registered and multiple police teams are working to identify and arrest the perpetrator. The community remains in shock as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Mumbai Police Inquiry Over Alleged Foreign Funds
Missing Delhi Man Found Dead in UP: Murder Investigation Underway
Mumbai Police Investigates Kunal Kamra's Overseas Funds Amidst Controversy
Delhi Police Probe Forgery in SSC Exam, Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled
Mumbai Police Ban Drones and Aerial Devices to Prevent Sabotage