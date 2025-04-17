Tragedy in Seelampur: Teen Stabbing Stuns Community

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The shocking incident took place at 7:38 PM, where the boy, identified as Kunal, was swiftly taken to JPC Hospital. Sadly, despite efforts, he was declared dead soon after arrival.

The Seelampur Police, alerted to the tragic event, immediately launched an investigation, with crime scene teams inspecting the area. A case is now registered and multiple police teams are working to identify and arrest the perpetrator. The community remains in shock as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)