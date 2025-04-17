Left Menu

Tragedy in Seelampur: Teen Stabbing Stuns Community

A 17-year-old named Kunal was tragically stabbed to death in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. The incident occurred on Thursday evening around 7:38 PM. After being rushed to JPC Hospital, Kunal was pronounced dead. The police are actively investigating and have registered a case to find and apprehend the suspect.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The shocking incident took place at 7:38 PM, where the boy, identified as Kunal, was swiftly taken to JPC Hospital. Sadly, despite efforts, he was declared dead soon after arrival.

The Seelampur Police, alerted to the tragic event, immediately launched an investigation, with crime scene teams inspecting the area. A case is now registered and multiple police teams are working to identify and arrest the perpetrator. The community remains in shock as the investigation progresses.

