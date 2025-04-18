Left Menu

Hamas Proposes Prisoner Swap Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas' Gaza chief has expressed the group's willingness to negotiate a deal to exchange hostages for Palestinians jailed by Israel, as part of an agreement to end the ongoing war. Khalil Al-Hayya, leading the negotiations, rejected options for an interim truce deal in a televised speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaza | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:58 IST
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Swap Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Gaza Strip

In a significant development amid the turmoil, Hamas' Gaza chief declared the group's preparedness to negotiate a swap of all hostages for a specified number of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. This proposal, if accepted, could potentially bring an end to the hostilities in the Gaza enclave.

Khalil Al-Hayya, spearheading Hamas' negotiating efforts, made this announcement during a televised address. He reiterated the organization's stance against any interim truce, emphasizing that the proposed agreement is comprehensive in nature, aimed at achieving a lasting solution.

As indirect talks with Israel continue, Al-Hayya's statement marks a pivotal moment in the dialogue, highlighting Hamas' strategic positioning and demands in the conflict. The proposal reflects a bid to leverage the situation towards securing the release of Palestinian detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025