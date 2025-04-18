Hamas Proposes Prisoner Swap Amid Gaza Conflict
Hamas' Gaza chief has expressed the group's willingness to negotiate a deal to exchange hostages for Palestinians jailed by Israel, as part of an agreement to end the ongoing war. Khalil Al-Hayya, leading the negotiations, rejected options for an interim truce deal in a televised speech.
In a significant development amid the turmoil, Hamas' Gaza chief declared the group's preparedness to negotiate a swap of all hostages for a specified number of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. This proposal, if accepted, could potentially bring an end to the hostilities in the Gaza enclave.
Khalil Al-Hayya, spearheading Hamas' negotiating efforts, made this announcement during a televised address. He reiterated the organization's stance against any interim truce, emphasizing that the proposed agreement is comprehensive in nature, aimed at achieving a lasting solution.
As indirect talks with Israel continue, Al-Hayya's statement marks a pivotal moment in the dialogue, highlighting Hamas' strategic positioning and demands in the conflict. The proposal reflects a bid to leverage the situation towards securing the release of Palestinian detainees.
