Tragic Toll in Yemen Airstrikes: A Conflict's Cost
US airstrikes targeted Yemen's Ras Isa oil port, resulting in 38 deaths and 102 injuries, as reported by Houthi rebels. The attack is among the deadliest since the US campaign began on March 15. Central Command acknowledged the strikes but did not comment on civilian casualties.
In a tragic escalation, Yemen's Houthi rebels reported that American airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port have claimed 38 lives and left 102 others injured. The devastating attack adds to the heavy toll of the US airstrike campaign that commenced on March 15.
While confirming the operation, US Central Command refrained from providing further remarks regarding potential civilian deaths, intensifying concerns over the conflict's collateral damage.
The incident at Ras Isa underscores the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Yemen, bringing the reality of war back into international focus.
