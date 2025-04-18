Tragedy and Turmoil: Legal Drama in Kerala

The death of P G Manu, a Kerala High Court lawyer, has unveiled a tragic tale of alleged harassment and blackmail that led him to take his own life, according to police investigations.

Manu, who once served as counsel for the National Investigation Agency in Kerala, was found dead in his rented home in Kollam. His demise allegedly stemmed from relentless harassment and extortion by a former client, Johnson Joy, who now faces charges of abetting suicide and violating SC/ST prevention laws.

The police are delving deeper into the case, investigating potential additional parties involved. Joy, who was previously jailed in an attempted murder case, accused Manu of sexual misconduct and circulated a video demanding a coerced apology, further exacerbating the lawyer's distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)