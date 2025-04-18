Left Menu

Terror Ambush Rocks Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a terrorist ambush on a police van resulted in the deaths of a police constable and an under-trial prisoner. The incident occurred near Chaudwan Police Station, sparking criticism from Governor Faisal Karim Kundi towards the provincial government's handling of law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:56 IST
Terror Ambush Rocks Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, as terrorists ambushed a police van, leaving a police constable and an under-trial prisoner dead. The attack occurred within the jurisdiction of Chaudwan Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The van was targeted while transporting a prisoner for a court hearing, according to police sources. Fortunately, the Station House Officer of Chaudwan Police Station managed to escape the assassination attempt unscathed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi voiced his concern over this security breach and demanded a comprehensive report from senior officials. He expressed solidarity with the victims' families and criticized the provincial government's alleged negligence in maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025