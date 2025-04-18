Terror Ambush Rocks Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, as terrorists ambushed a police van, leaving a police constable and an under-trial prisoner dead. The attack occurred within the jurisdiction of Chaudwan Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The van was targeted while transporting a prisoner for a court hearing, according to police sources. Fortunately, the Station House Officer of Chaudwan Police Station managed to escape the assassination attempt unscathed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi voiced his concern over this security breach and demanded a comprehensive report from senior officials. He expressed solidarity with the victims' families and criticized the provincial government's alleged negligence in maintaining law and order.

