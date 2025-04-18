Left Menu

Mass Surrender Marks Turning Tide Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, 33 Naxalites, disillusioned with Maoist ideology, surrendered to security forces. Seventeen carried rewards totaling Rs 49 lakh. The event underscores the influence of the state's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme and the new surrender policy, aiming to transform conflict zones into development hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:13 IST
Mass Surrender Marks Turning Tide Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signifying a major shift in Chhattisgarh's battle against Naxal militancy, 33 Naxalites, of whom 17 had significant bounties, surrendered to security personnel in Sukma district. The district's Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan, revealed that the cadres had become disenchanted with the 'hollow' and 'inhuman' ideology perpetrated by the Maoists.

The state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative and a fresh approach to surrender and rehabilitation have played crucial roles in facilitating these defections. According to Chavan, the new policy effectively promises socio-economic upliftment for communities affected by insurgency, while potentially reintegrating former militants into civilian life.

Notably, the surrender includes key Maoist figures, such as Muchaki Joga, once a deputy commander in the PLGA. The police credited the successful surrender operation to collaborative efforts between the district police, District Reserve Guard, the Central Reserve Police Force, and its elite unit, CoBRA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025