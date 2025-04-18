Mass Surrender Marks Turning Tide Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Signifying a major shift in Chhattisgarh's battle against Naxal militancy, 33 Naxalites, of whom 17 had significant bounties, surrendered to security personnel in Sukma district. The district's Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan, revealed that the cadres had become disenchanted with the 'hollow' and 'inhuman' ideology perpetrated by the Maoists.

The state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative and a fresh approach to surrender and rehabilitation have played crucial roles in facilitating these defections. According to Chavan, the new policy effectively promises socio-economic upliftment for communities affected by insurgency, while potentially reintegrating former militants into civilian life.

Notably, the surrender includes key Maoist figures, such as Muchaki Joga, once a deputy commander in the PLGA. The police credited the successful surrender operation to collaborative efforts between the district police, District Reserve Guard, the Central Reserve Police Force, and its elite unit, CoBRA.

