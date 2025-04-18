Left Menu

Tensions Rise as NHRC and Governor Visit Riot-Hit Malda Amid Political Row

An NHRC team visited Malda to address the displacement caused by Murshidabad riots. Despite political tensions, including the Governor's visit, both NHRC and NCW are investigating the situation's impact, especially on women. The TMC alleges the visits aim to destabilize for political advantage while BJP claims these will expose TMC's alleged complicity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:32 IST
Tensions Rise as NHRC and Governor Visit Riot-Hit Malda Amid Political Row
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) made its way to Malda on Friday, grappling with the aftermath of the violent Murshidabad riots, amid growing political tension in West Bengal.

Displaced residents are sheltering in the Par Lalpur High School, detailing distress following communal clashes which flared last month against central amendments to the Waqf Act.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has aggressively criticized the visits by both the NHRC and Governor C V Ananda Bose, suggesting a politically motivated strategy to incite further discord, a claim countered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it an exposé opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

