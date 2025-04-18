Tensions Rise as NHRC and Governor Visit Riot-Hit Malda Amid Political Row

An investigation team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) made its way to Malda on Friday, grappling with the aftermath of the violent Murshidabad riots, amid growing political tension in West Bengal.

Displaced residents are sheltering in the Par Lalpur High School, detailing distress following communal clashes which flared last month against central amendments to the Waqf Act.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has aggressively criticized the visits by both the NHRC and Governor C V Ananda Bose, suggesting a politically motivated strategy to incite further discord, a claim countered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it an exposé opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)