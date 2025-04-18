Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute Escalates Fatality in Manipur

A violent clash over a land dispute between two villages in Manipur's Ukhrul district resulted in one death and several injuries. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders to prevent further conflict. The deceased, Ramson RK, was shot in the chest. The conflict stemmed from ownership disagreements between village residents.

A land dispute turned deadly in Manipur's Ukhrul district as tensions between two villages erupted into violence, leaving one dead and five injured, officials reported.

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday, leading Additional District Magistrate Polly Makan to impose prohibitory orders in the affected villages, Shangching and Lungreiphung Tang, in a bid to prevent further unrest.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Ramson RK, suffered a fatal bullet wound to the chest. The dispute, officials explained, revolved around contentious land ownership claims, underscoring a long-standing grievance among the communities.

