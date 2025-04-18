Tragic Land Dispute Escalates Fatality in Manipur

A land dispute turned deadly in Manipur's Ukhrul district as tensions between two villages erupted into violence, leaving one dead and five injured, officials reported.

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday, leading Additional District Magistrate Polly Makan to impose prohibitory orders in the affected villages, Shangching and Lungreiphung Tang, in a bid to prevent further unrest.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Ramson RK, suffered a fatal bullet wound to the chest. The dispute, officials explained, revolved around contentious land ownership claims, underscoring a long-standing grievance among the communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)