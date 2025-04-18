Political Clash Flares Amid Delhi Teen's Tragic Death
A 17-year-old boy's stabbing in Delhi's Seelampur sparked political fallout between BJP and AAP. Both parties accused each other of worsening city security. Leaders voiced concerns, demanding swift police action, while rising tensions led to police boosting security to calm protests.
The fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, has incited a political clash between the ruling BJP and opposition AAP, each blaming the other for the city's weakening law and order.
AAP leader Atishi criticized the BJP-led central government and Delhi Police for neglecting citizen safety, questioning the actions of Home Minister Amit Shah and the 'double-engine' government. She emphasized the situation's severity on social media.
BJP figures, including MP Manoj Tiwari, have condemned the act and assured swift action while urging calm among locals. Meanwhile, police have increased security in Seelampur to manage the protests sparked by the incident.
