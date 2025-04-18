Andhra Pradesh's Aid to Pastors: A Fulfilled Promise

The Andhra Pradesh TDP has begun disbursing the pending honoraria to thousands of pastors across the state, as announced by the TDP State Executive Secretary and former Christian Corporation Chairman, M Joseph Emmanuel.

In a press conference held at the TDP headquarters, Emmanuel noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released Rs 30 crore to clear dues from May to November 2024, with Rs 35,000 deposited into the bank accounts of 8,427 pastors. IT Minister Nara Lokesh had made this commitment during the Yuvagalam walkathon, and today he honored that promise.

Emmanuel criticized YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for using Christians as a vote bank while neglecting their properties and welfare. He noted that the TDP had previously allocated substantial funds for the community, including a Rs 10 crore building project now being revived. Welfare programs, like marriage assistance and pilgrimage support, aimed at upliftment, were allegedly stalled under Reddy's regime, Emmanuel claimed.

(With inputs from agencies.)