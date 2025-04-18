Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A Delhi court has sentenced a 45-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The judge condemned the act as morally repugnant, highlighting the predator's manipulation of the victim. Despite his illiteracy, the man's plea for leniency was rejected.

A Delhi court has issued a stern verdict, sentencing a man to rigorous life imprisonment for the aggravated rape of a 16-year-old girl. Judge Babita Puniya's decision underscores society's ongoing issue with child safety and the predatory behavior of individuals likened to 'vultures.'

The 45-year-old convict was found guilty under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita rape provisions after repeatedly assaulting the victim for over a year, resulting in her pregnancy. Despite the convict's plea for leniency based on his illiteracy and absence of external injuries on the victim, the court emphasized that the heinous crime was not mitigated by these factors.

In awarding the survivor Rs 19.5 lakh in compensation, the court acknowledged that while monetary recompense couldn't erase her trauma, it could aid her educational pursuits and future independence. The crackdown on such grievous offences signals a strong judicial stance against sexual violence.

