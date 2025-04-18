Tensions Escalate as Leaders Visit Malda Relief Camps Amid Protests

Teams from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited Malda relief camps on Friday to meet with victims of the Murshidabad riots. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also toured the affected area, defying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call to postpone his visit, sparking accusations of political provocation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Residents of the Parlalpur High School relief camp, where hundreds have sought refuge following the April 11-12 clashes, staged protests alleging police censorship and poor living conditions. During his visit, Governor Bose expressed a desire to independently verify the reports and engage with the displaced individuals to understand their grievances, amid strict police and security presence.

The visit drew sharp criticism from TMC, who accused the Governor and national commissions of politicizing the situation to destabilize the region. In contrast, BJP leaders accused TMC of shielding perpetrators for electoral gains, exacerbating political tensions in an already volatile West Bengal. Security has been heightened amid ongoing tensions following communal clashes sparked by opposition to recent amendments to the Waqf Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)