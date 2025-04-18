Left Menu

Venezuelan Migrants Face Imminent U.S. Deportation Under Wartime Law

Two Venezuelan men in Texas may be deported under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a law used historically in wartime. The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging their deportation, urging due process. The Trump administration faces increasing legal scrutiny and opposition over its immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Venezuelan men are facing imminent deportation from Texas under the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act, according to their lawyers. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has taken legal action, seeking to halt the deportations, which would be the first under this law after a Supreme Court ruling in April.

The Trump administration cites the Alien Enemies Act for this deportation, a law infamous for its historical use during World War II against certain ethnic groups. This comes amidst broader legal challenges against the administration's immigration policies, with critics arguing that the government is sidestepping judicial procedures.

In a recent development, judges across the U.S. are blocking expedited deportations, demanding due process. This reflects growing concerns over executive power abuses and adherence to the rule of law, as officials continue to face legal actions questioning the legality and ethicality of their immigration enforcement tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

