Venezuelan Migrants Face Imminent U.S. Deportation Under Wartime Law

Two Venezuelan men are facing imminent deportation from Texas under the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act, according to their lawyers. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has taken legal action, seeking to halt the deportations, which would be the first under this law after a Supreme Court ruling in April.

The Trump administration cites the Alien Enemies Act for this deportation, a law infamous for its historical use during World War II against certain ethnic groups. This comes amidst broader legal challenges against the administration's immigration policies, with critics arguing that the government is sidestepping judicial procedures.

In a recent development, judges across the U.S. are blocking expedited deportations, demanding due process. This reflects growing concerns over executive power abuses and adherence to the rule of law, as officials continue to face legal actions questioning the legality and ethicality of their immigration enforcement tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)