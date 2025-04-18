Tragedy Strikes: Father and Daughters Killed in Gujarat Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Gujarat's Panchmahal district resulted in the death of a father and three of his daughters when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Godhra on Friday around 1 pm. The accident claimed the lives of 36-year-old Rajendrasinh Chauhan and his daughters, aged 9, 12, and 13, while his 3-year-old daughter miraculously survived with injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

The inspector of Godhra taluka police station, P K Asoda, reported that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately following the incident. The family was en route to Sarangpur from their home in Ghoghamba taluka when the accident occurred.

Authorities are actively searching for the unidentified driver, who has yet to be apprehended. Asoda confirmed that efforts are ongoing to bring the driver to justice for this devastating incident that has shaken the community.

