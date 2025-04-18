A Courtesy Visit: COAS Meets Madhya Pradesh CM

In a display of civil-military relations and strategic discussions, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi paid a courtesy visit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhawan.

The exchange of symbols of cultural significance marked the meeting, with Yadav presenting a statue of Raja Bhoj, while General Dwivedi gifted a Radha Krishna replica in Manipuri style.

Discussions covered the state's industrial growth and youth skill development, as well as management of military units. Lieutenant General PP Singh and Major General Sumit also attended the exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)