Prison Guard's Secret Sim Scheme Busted

A prison guard, identified as Chhota Ram, faced immediate termination after being caught smuggling mobile SIM cards into Ajmer's high-security prison.

Officials revealed that a departmental inquiry confirmed his guilt, leading to his arrest and dismissal. The incident unfolded on February 24, during his night shift from 6 pm to 2 am.

Chhota Ram concealed three SIM cards within his uniform, discovered during a routine search. Following his arrest, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

