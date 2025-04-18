Left Menu

Prison Guard's Secret Sim Scheme Busted

A prison guard was terminated for sneaking SIM cards into Ajmer's high-security jail. Chhota Ram was caught with three SIM cards during his shift and was arrested. An inquiry confirmed his offense, leading to his immediate dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A prison guard, identified as Chhota Ram, faced immediate termination after being caught smuggling mobile SIM cards into Ajmer's high-security prison.

Officials revealed that a departmental inquiry confirmed his guilt, leading to his arrest and dismissal. The incident unfolded on February 24, during his night shift from 6 pm to 2 am.

Chhota Ram concealed three SIM cards within his uniform, discovered during a routine search. Following his arrest, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

