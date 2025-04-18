Teen Presumed Dead Returns Alive in Shocking Twist in Bihar
A 17-year-old boy from Bihar, presumed dead and cremated, has returned alive, sparking an investigation. Officials believe he was abducted and taken to Nepal. The teen's family had received compensation for his presumed death. The police and family are working to unravel the mystery.
- Country:
- India
In a baffling turn of events, a 17-year-old boy, believed to have died and been cremated last month, has returned home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, officials reported on Friday.
The family had been compensated Rs 4 lakh after the boy was reportedly struck and killed by a train on February 26, but his sudden reappearance challenges this account.
Now, the police are delving into claims that the teen was kidnapped. Locals confirmed the family had filed a missing persons complaint on February 8, and authorities initially identified a mutilated body found on February 26 as their son.
On Thursday, however, the boy presented himself at the Darbhanga District Court, alleging he was abducted while playing cricket and taken to Nepal. After managing to escape, he video-called his brother, who traveled to Nepal to reunite the family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
