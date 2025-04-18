Left Menu

Decoding the RFK Assassination Files: A Step Toward Transparency

Approximately 10,000 pages of documents linked to the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy were released, including a handwritten note by the assassin. These files were part of a transparency effort initiated by President Trump. They reveal new details but do not confirm conspiracy theories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:16 IST
In a significant move toward transparency, approximately 10,000 pages of records related to the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 were made public. Among the documents was a handwritten note by his assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, indicating the intention to 'dispose' of Kennedy.

The release, ordered by President Donald Trump, is part of an ongoing initiative aimed at unveiling classified national secrets. The files include photographs of Sirhan's notes, which affirm support for communist ideologies and hint at plans to challenge President Lyndon Johnson's administration at the time of Kennedy's murder.

The National Archives posted 229 files online, shedding light on historical narratives. However, they neither validate widespread conspiracy theories nor fully unravel the political dynamics of the era. The promotion of these documents seeks to enhance public scrutiny of the CIA and FBI's past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

