Governor Bose's Resolute Pledge to Malda Refugees
Governor CV Ananda Bose visited a refugee camp in Malda to address grievances of those displaced due to violence in Murshidabad. After his interaction, he assured them of proactive steps to ensure their safety and rebuilding of their homes. Communal clashes led to tragic consequences in April.
- Country:
- India
Governor CV Ananda Bose defied a request from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to delay his visit, arriving in Malda on Friday to meet individuals sheltered in a refugee camp after fleeing violence in Murshidabad.
During his visit to the Parlalpur High School camp, Bose engaged with displaced families, particularly women recounting trauma from recent violence. He promised proactive government action to address their needs, including safety measures and rebuilding initiatives.
The violence in Murshidabad witnessed during the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests resulted in three fatalities and numerous arrests. Bose is likely planning a visit to the riot-stricken district for further assessment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
