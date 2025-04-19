Mystery Shooting: The Crime Saga of Ricky Rai

In a shocking turn of events, Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld figure N Muthappa Rai, was targeted in a shooting near his residence in Bidadi. According to police reports on Saturday, Rai is now receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours, as Rai traveled from Bidadi to Bengaluru. A bullet penetrated the car's driver's seat, injuring both the driver and Ricky Rai, who was seated in the back with his bodyguard at the time. Initial investigations suggest Rai received injuries to his nose and arms; however, both he and the driver are reported to be stable.

The police have launched an inquiry, naming Muthappa Rai's second wife Anuradha and businessman Rakesh Malli, among others, as suspects. CCTV footage from the vicinity is under review to piece together the sequence of events. Efforts are intensifying to apprehend the assailants, as noted by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)