Mystery Shooting: The Crime Saga of Ricky Rai
Ricky Rai, son of late mafia boss N Muthappa Rai, was shot at near his Bidadi home. He and his driver sustained injuries and are recovering. The police are investigating suspects, including Rai's stepmother. CCTV footage is being scrutinized, and additional forces have been deployed.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld figure N Muthappa Rai, was targeted in a shooting near his residence in Bidadi. According to police reports on Saturday, Rai is now receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours, as Rai traveled from Bidadi to Bengaluru. A bullet penetrated the car's driver's seat, injuring both the driver and Ricky Rai, who was seated in the back with his bodyguard at the time. Initial investigations suggest Rai received injuries to his nose and arms; however, both he and the driver are reported to be stable.
The police have launched an inquiry, naming Muthappa Rai's second wife Anuradha and businessman Rakesh Malli, among others, as suspects. CCTV footage from the vicinity is under review to piece together the sequence of events. Efforts are intensifying to apprehend the assailants, as noted by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ricky Rai
- shooting
- Bidadi
- police
- inquiry
- CCTV
- Manipur Hospital
- underworld
- N Muthappa Rai
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Errors Led to Navy Vessel's Demise: Inquiry Report
Pregnant Woman's Death in Pune Sparks Inquiry and Protests
Inquiry Ordered After Hospital Allegedly Denies Admission, Leading to Woman's Death
CCTV Captures Vandalism at BJP Leader's Office in Thane
Political Tension Over CBI Inquiry in Vimal Negi's Case