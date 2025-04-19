Russia's Escalating Air Offensive

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine in an overnight assault affecting multiple regions. The Ukrainian air force reported widespread damage as the nation grappled with the intensity of the attack.

According to Ukraine's air defense units, 33 of the Russian drones were successfully shot down, while another 36 were redirected through electronic warfare measures. The air force, however, did not disclose specific details regarding the missiles launched in the assault.

Officials confirmed damage was recorded across five regions in the south, northeast, and east of Ukraine, spotlighting the persistent conflict and instability between the two nations.

