Governor and Defence Chief Meet Vice-President Dhankhar

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in separate meetings at the Vice-President's Enclave on Saturday.

The vice-president's office took to social media platform X to share photographs of these important visits, emphasizing their significance in the realm of Indian governance.

The meetings highlight ongoing engagements and discussions among India's top officials, reflecting coordination and respect between key elements of the country's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)