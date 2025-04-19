Governor and Defence Chief Meet Vice-President Dhankhar
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his enclave. The Vice-President's office shared photos of the meetings on social media, highlighting the courtesy visits by these prominent figures in Indian governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in separate meetings at the Vice-President's Enclave on Saturday.
The vice-president's office took to social media platform X to share photographs of these important visits, emphasizing their significance in the realm of Indian governance.
The meetings highlight ongoing engagements and discussions among India's top officials, reflecting coordination and respect between key elements of the country's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dance: Modi-Yunus Meeting Amidst Rising Tensions
Centre to Convene Crucial Krishna Water Dispute Meeting
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls for a meeting of state parties on NEET
In the meeting with Yunus, Modi underlined India's desire to forge positive, constructive relationship with Bangladesh: Misri.
In meeting with Muhammad Yunus, PM Modi reiterated India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful, inclusive Bangladesh: FS Vikram Misri.