Protest and Persistence: Lessons from Kerala's Women CPO Rank List Holders

Women CPO rank list holders in Kerala are protesting for job appointments, claiming government neglect despite qualifying tests. As their rank list nears expiry, they advise PSC aspirants to learn protest tactics. The protest highlights tension between aspirants and government on employment promises and rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:04 IST
Protest and Persistence: Lessons from Kerala's Women CPO Rank List Holders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Kerala, the Women Civil Police Officer (WCPO) rank list holders have taken their battle to the streets, urging future government job aspirants to master protest tactics before exams. Their demonstration outside the Secretariat, now in its 18th day, demands the issuance of overdue appointment orders.

As the validity of their rank list approaches its end, the protesters critique recent governmental actions, emphasizing the unmet promise of increased women's representation within the state's police force. Despite passing rigorous tests, many WCPO candidates accuse the government of selective bias in appointments.

The Kerala Council of Churches offered alternative job opportunities, reflecting solidarity for the protestors, while political leaders remain divided on the issue. Protesters employ dramatic demonstrations, questioning existing employment policies and urging adherence to government promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

