Protest and Persistence: Lessons from Kerala's Women CPO Rank List Holders

In Kerala, the Women Civil Police Officer (WCPO) rank list holders have taken their battle to the streets, urging future government job aspirants to master protest tactics before exams. Their demonstration outside the Secretariat, now in its 18th day, demands the issuance of overdue appointment orders.

As the validity of their rank list approaches its end, the protesters critique recent governmental actions, emphasizing the unmet promise of increased women's representation within the state's police force. Despite passing rigorous tests, many WCPO candidates accuse the government of selective bias in appointments.

The Kerala Council of Churches offered alternative job opportunities, reflecting solidarity for the protestors, while political leaders remain divided on the issue. Protesters employ dramatic demonstrations, questioning existing employment policies and urging adherence to government promises.

