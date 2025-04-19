Left Menu

Vance Meets Vatican Officials Amidst Migrant Policy Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance met with top Vatican officials in the wake of papal criticism over the Trump administration's harsh migrant policies. As a Catholic convert, Vance has defended these policies through a theological lens. His visit underscores ongoing tensions between conservative US Catholics and the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:02 IST
Vance Meets Vatican Officials Amidst Migrant Policy Tensions
meeting

US Vice President JD Vance held a significant meeting with the Vatican's high-ranking officials following strong papal criticism of the Trump administration's approach towards migrants.

Arriving in Vatican City, Vance, a convert to Catholicism, discussed with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, amid speculation he might also meet Pope Francis, who is recuperating from pneumonia.

The Holy See has cautiously responded to the Trump administration, advocating for migrant rights and peaceful conflict resolutions, while Vance defended the US's stance with reference to medieval Catholic theology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025