Vance Meets Vatican Officials Amidst Migrant Policy Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance held a significant meeting with the Vatican's high-ranking officials following strong papal criticism of the Trump administration's approach towards migrants.

Arriving in Vatican City, Vance, a convert to Catholicism, discussed with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, amid speculation he might also meet Pope Francis, who is recuperating from pneumonia.

The Holy See has cautiously responded to the Trump administration, advocating for migrant rights and peaceful conflict resolutions, while Vance defended the US's stance with reference to medieval Catholic theology.

