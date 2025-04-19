Vance Meets Vatican Officials Amidst Migrant Policy Tensions
US Vice President JD Vance met with top Vatican officials in the wake of papal criticism over the Trump administration's harsh migrant policies. As a Catholic convert, Vance has defended these policies through a theological lens. His visit underscores ongoing tensions between conservative US Catholics and the Vatican.
US Vice President JD Vance held a significant meeting with the Vatican's high-ranking officials following strong papal criticism of the Trump administration's approach towards migrants.
Arriving in Vatican City, Vance, a convert to Catholicism, discussed with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, amid speculation he might also meet Pope Francis, who is recuperating from pneumonia.
The Holy See has cautiously responded to the Trump administration, advocating for migrant rights and peaceful conflict resolutions, while Vance defended the US's stance with reference to medieval Catholic theology.
