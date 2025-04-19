Left Menu

Sultan Haitham's Moscow Mission: Bridging Nations

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said of Oman will visit Moscow to discuss cooperation on regional and global issues. The visit coincides with Oman-mediated nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S., emphasizing Muscat's role in international diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday, according to the Omani state news agency. The visit coincides with the start of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman.

Without revealing specific details, the state news agency mentioned that the discussions in Moscow will focus on enhancing cooperation on regional and global issues.

This visit underscores Oman's strategic diplomatic role in fostering dialogue between nations amidst tense geopolitical climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

