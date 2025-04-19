Cyber Controversy: AI-Generated Image Sparks Legal Debate

In a developing case highlighting the intersection of technology and law, senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has confirmed her cooperation with Gachibowli police regarding the reposting of an AI-generated image of a disputed 400-acre land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad.

The image, which was widely reshared, prompted the Cyberabad Police to issue a notice to Sabharwal, seeking her statement as a witness. Police are investigating claims that the image and others like it constitute misleading content designed to incite public unrest.

Despite the legal proceedings, Sabharwal raises questions about the selective application of notices, pointing to broader implications for equality before the law as the Supreme Court also hears related protests against the state's land development plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)