Karni Sena Activist Arrested for Threatening Remarks

Police in Aligarh have arrested Mohan Chauhan, a Karni Sena activist, following his public announcement of a bounty on the head of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. Chauhan allegedly used objectionable language against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, posing a threat to peace.

Mohan Chauhan was apprehended on Friday night at his residence under the Jawan police station jurisdiction. His arrest comes after inflammatory comments circulated on social media. Law enforcement was prompted to act based on a complaint lodged by SP district president Laxmi Dhangar.

Investigations revealed Mohan Chauhan has had over six cases registered against him since 2016. This latest incident involved a Rs 25 lakh bounty offer in response to remarks made by Suman about historical figures. The complaint, initially filed by Aarti Singh, was transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction on Wednesday.

