Drunk Rage: Man Bites Off Wife's Finger in Noida

A shocking incident unfolded in Noida's Sector 12, where a man bit off his wife's finger while under the influence of alcohol. The alarming event occurred on April 16 and came to light when a complaint was lodged.

Local authorities identified the man as Anoop Manchanda. He reportedly returned home intoxicated around 10 PM and quickly engaged in a violent dispute with his spouse, Shashi Manchanda, resulting in the loss of a finger.

Sector 24 station in-charge Shyam Babu Shukla confirmed that Anoop has been arrested and is now in custody. The police launched an inquiry following the case filed by Shashi. Such acts of domestic violence are being swiftly addressed as law enforcement emphasizes safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)