Mystery Shootout: The Attempted Life of Ricky Rai

In a shocking incident near Bidadi, Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don N Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unidentified assailants. The incident, which occurred in the early hours, left Rai and his driver injured. Police have begun investigations and are scanning CCTV footage for leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanagara | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:19 IST
Mystery Shootout: The Attempted Life of Ricky Rai
In a dramatic turn of events, Ricky Rai, son of the deceased underworld figure N Muthappa Rai, became the target of a shooting near his Bidadi residence late Friday night. The shocking attack saw assailants open fire at Rai's vehicle, injuring both Rai and his driver. Currently, both are receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, while investigative teams work diligently to uncover the motive behind this bold assassination attempt.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed he was apprised of the situation and has requested detailed reports from law enforcement. Initial police inquiries reveal that unknown individuals fired three shots at Rai's car. Following the chilling encounter, Rai was first rushed to a local Bidadi hospital and subsequently moved to Bengaluru for specialized care. Multiple police units have since been tasked with securing the area and pursuing potential suspects.

The police, emphasizing a thorough investigation, have registered an FIR based on the driver's complaint. Suspicion centers on Muthappa Rai's second wife Anuradha, former associate Rakesh Malli, and Niketan trust. Ramanagara SP R Srinivas Gowda ensured the media of ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice, while clarifying that no underworld connections have been discovered so far. The probe continues with hopes pinned on CCTV footage to shed light on the attackers' identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

