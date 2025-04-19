Malegaon Blast Trial: A Quest for Justice
Seventeen years after the Malegaon blast killed six and injured over 100, the trial is complete. The NIA seeks punishment for the accused, including Pragya Thakur, charged under UAPA and IPC. The blast aimed to terrorize Maharashtra's Muslim community, disrupting peace and threatening the state's security.
In a significant development, the long-drawn trial of the Malegaon blast, which claimed six lives and injured more than a hundred, has concluded. Nearly 17 years after the tragedy, the special NIA court has adjourned the matter for judgement on May 8.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) pursued a 'commensurate punishment' for those accused, including notable figures such as former MP and BJP leader Pragya Thakur. The prosecution, in its final written arguments, emphasized the blast was designed to terrify the Muslim community and disrupt social harmony.
The case was initially handled by Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad before the NIA took over in 2011. Despite a clean chit for some, key figures remain accused under terror and conspiracy charges. The upcoming verdict is highly anticipated, as it marks an important moment in the ongoing fight for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
