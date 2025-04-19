Left Menu

Malegaon Blast Trial: A Quest for Justice

Seventeen years after the Malegaon blast killed six and injured over 100, the trial is complete. The NIA seeks punishment for the accused, including Pragya Thakur, charged under UAPA and IPC. The blast aimed to terrorize Maharashtra's Muslim community, disrupting peace and threatening the state's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:04 IST
Malegaon Blast Trial: A Quest for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the long-drawn trial of the Malegaon blast, which claimed six lives and injured more than a hundred, has concluded. Nearly 17 years after the tragedy, the special NIA court has adjourned the matter for judgement on May 8.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) pursued a 'commensurate punishment' for those accused, including notable figures such as former MP and BJP leader Pragya Thakur. The prosecution, in its final written arguments, emphasized the blast was designed to terrify the Muslim community and disrupt social harmony.

The case was initially handled by Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad before the NIA took over in 2011. Despite a clean chit for some, key figures remain accused under terror and conspiracy charges. The upcoming verdict is highly anticipated, as it marks an important moment in the ongoing fight for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025