Political Tensions Hinder Musi River Rejuvenation Efforts in Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused BRS and BJP of obstructing efforts to rejuvenate Hyderabad's Musi river. He emphasized the importance of addressing air pollution and expanding local infrastructure. During a visit to Japan, Telangana's government sought investment and signed MoUs to recruit skilled professionals for Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged that the BRS and BJP are obstructing efforts to rejuvenate the Musi river in Hyderabad. Speaking in Japan, Reddy highlighted the need for similar initiatives akin to successful river redevelopment projects in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Reddy criticized ongoing encroachments on drainage systems and illegal constructions in Hyderabad's water bodies. Highlighting the pollution levels leading to shutdowns in Delhi, he urged immediate action to prevent similar circumstances in Telangana, announcing plans for infrastructure development including metro expansion and road projects.

Amidst his international visit, Reddy underscored Telangana's aspiration to attract global investments, fostering industrial growth and employment. A collaborative MoU was signed with Japanese companies to address workforce requirements, illustrating a strategic move to integrate Telangana's skilled professionals into high-demand sectors abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

