Centre Allocates Over Rs 2,100 Crore for Bihar's MGNREGA Workers

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,102.24 crore to Bihar for MGNREGA wages for the 2025-26 financial year. The funds will cover payments to workers, including SC, ST, and Other Class labourers. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister expressed gratitude ahead of PM Modi's upcoming visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:02 IST
The Centre announced the release of Rs 2,102.24 crore to Bihar on Saturday, marking the first installment of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

This significant allocation will address the wages of MGNREGA workers in Bihar, as confirmed by a letter from the Union Ministry of Rural Development issued in New Delhi.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary acknowledged the timely development, noting it comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state. He emphasized the NDA government's dedication to the welfare of MGNREGA workers and expressed gratitude for the financial release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

