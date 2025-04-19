Deadline Looms for Sanjauli Mosque Case: May 3 Court Date Set

The Shimla Municipal Commissioner's Court has granted more time to the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board and the Sanjauli Mosque Committee to present revenue records for the mosque in question. The upcoming hearing has been scheduled for May 3, creating an urgency in the case proceedings.

The court also emphasized the need for the Waqf Board and the committee to expedite the demolition work on the controversial third and fourth floors of the Sanjauli Mosque. This directive aligns with the court's desire to adhere to a timeline mandated by higher judicial authorities.

Under orders from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the Commissioner's Court aims to resolve the case by May 8. Should the concerned parties fail to submit the required documents by May 3, daily hearings will occur until compliance is met.

(With inputs from agencies.)