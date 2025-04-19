Left Menu

Easter Ceasefire: Russia's Duplicity Unmasked Amid Ongoing Attacks

Despite Russia's announcement of an Easter ceasefire, Ukraine reports continued aggression from Russian forces. Ukrainian official Andriy Kovalenko criticizes Russia's actions as deceptive, aiming to portray blame onto Ukraine. The ongoing conflict highlights Russia's alleged attempts to mislead with ceasefire claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:39 IST
Easter Ceasefire: Russia's Duplicity Unmasked Amid Ongoing Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling turn of events, Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces persist in their military aggression, despite Moscow's proclaimed Easter ceasefire. This assertion comes amidst Russian President Vladimir Putin's declarations of maintaining peace.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, accused Russia of deception, trying to outfit themselves as peacekeepers while continuing their hostile actions. According to Kovalenko, the Russian narrative of truces is merely a cover to perpetuate the conflict unnoticed.

These developments, he says, are deliberately orchestrated to shift responsibility and blame toward Ukraine, undermining true peace efforts. The strategy appears primarily aimed at manipulating public perception and obfuscating the reality on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025