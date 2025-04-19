Easter Ceasefire: Russia's Duplicity Unmasked Amid Ongoing Attacks
Despite Russia's announcement of an Easter ceasefire, Ukraine reports continued aggression from Russian forces. Ukrainian official Andriy Kovalenko criticizes Russia's actions as deceptive, aiming to portray blame onto Ukraine. The ongoing conflict highlights Russia's alleged attempts to mislead with ceasefire claims.
In a startling turn of events, Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces persist in their military aggression, despite Moscow's proclaimed Easter ceasefire. This assertion comes amidst Russian President Vladimir Putin's declarations of maintaining peace.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, accused Russia of deception, trying to outfit themselves as peacekeepers while continuing their hostile actions. According to Kovalenko, the Russian narrative of truces is merely a cover to perpetuate the conflict unnoticed.
These developments, he says, are deliberately orchestrated to shift responsibility and blame toward Ukraine, undermining true peace efforts. The strategy appears primarily aimed at manipulating public perception and obfuscating the reality on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
