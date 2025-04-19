Delhi Police Uncovers Major Cross-Border Narco-Terror Operation

The Delhi Police have succeeded in dismantling a major cross-border narco-terror operation spanning Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, apprehending 10 individuals, including the group's alleged kingpin, Shazia Peer, and Faheem Farooq. Both suspects hail from Srinagar but were residing in Delhi at the time of their arrest.

Financial investigations are underway, targeting five properties valued at Rs 10 crore, with inputs sought from the Financial Intelligence Unit on potential financial connections among the suspects. The interrogation of Faheem, arrested on February 9, led to revelations about network involvement and ultimately led to the detention of Shazia.

The operation led to the recovery of 1,667 grams of Afghan-origin heroin, over 130 grams of suspect substances, and 15 mobile phones with critical evidence. Despite the crackdown, authorities continue to press on to dismantle the entire syndicate, focusing on uncovering all remaining members.

(With inputs from agencies.)