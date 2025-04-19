Tensions Flare as Putin Declares Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine

In a move met with skepticism, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine over the Easter weekend, aiming to halt hostilities from Saturday evening until Sunday night. The announcement was made amid calls for renewed peace negotiations and an urgent warning from Washington regarding the potential end of mediation efforts.

Despite Putin's ceasefire overture, air raid sirens resounded in Kyiv shortly before it was scheduled to take effect, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy immediately dismissing the truce as a mere ploy. Ukrainian forces remained on high alert, actively defending against Russian air strikes even as the ceasefire loomed.

Tensions have intensified following a recent devastating missile attack in Sumy, which galvanized pressure on the U.S. to adopt a more stringent approach towards Russia. In parallel, the U.S. reiterated its readiness to abandon peace talks absent concrete developments, as prisoner swaps mediated by the UAE underscored the ongoing complexity of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)