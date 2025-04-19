Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Putin Declares Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, inviting skepticism from Kyiv and international observers. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy labeled it another manipulation by Russia. The announcement follows a deadly missile attack and amid escalating tensions between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

In a move met with skepticism, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine over the Easter weekend, aiming to halt hostilities from Saturday evening until Sunday night. The announcement was made amid calls for renewed peace negotiations and an urgent warning from Washington regarding the potential end of mediation efforts.

Despite Putin's ceasefire overture, air raid sirens resounded in Kyiv shortly before it was scheduled to take effect, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy immediately dismissing the truce as a mere ploy. Ukrainian forces remained on high alert, actively defending against Russian air strikes even as the ceasefire loomed.

Tensions have intensified following a recent devastating missile attack in Sumy, which galvanized pressure on the U.S. to adopt a more stringent approach towards Russia. In parallel, the U.S. reiterated its readiness to abandon peace talks absent concrete developments, as prisoner swaps mediated by the UAE underscored the ongoing complexity of the conflict.

