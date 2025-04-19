Betbona's Voice Heard: Governor Stops for Villagers' Grievances

In a dramatic turn of events in Murshidabad's Betbona village, locals staged a protest after Governor CV Ananda Bose's convoy bypassed their area without addressing their ongoing grievances.

The protest escalated until Governor Bose, after being alerted to the situation, redirected his convoy back to Betbona, receiving applause and slogans of welcome from the gathered crowd.

Engaging directly with the villagers, the Governor promised to investigate their demands, particularly concerning the establishment of a permanent BSF camp to enhance local security. His two-day visit to the riot-stricken district concluded with assurances for action on their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)