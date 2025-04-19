Easter Ceasefire: Tensions Escalate Despite Putin's Truce
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a one-day Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, a move met with skepticism by Kyiv due to ongoing attacks. As tensions remain high, Ukraine called for a 30-day truce, previously proposed by Trump. The U.S. threatens to abandon peace talks without significant progress.
In an unexpected move, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a one-day Easter ceasefire in Ukraine. However, Kyiv remains unconvinced as attacks appear to continue, leading to heightened skepticism about Moscow's intentions.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials have dismissed Putin's truce as a ruse, demanding a 30-day ceasefire instead. This longer truce was proposed last month by former U.S. President Trump, yet rejected by Moscow.
Meanwhile, the U.S., represented by President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has indicated it might abandon peace talks unless genuine progress is demonstrated soon. Washington, which has supported Kyiv, is pressured to take a firmer stance against Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
