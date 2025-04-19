The Battle Over Gaza: A War with No Winners

The fate of Edan Alexander, a dual national soldier believed to be the last U.S. citizen held alive in Gaza, remains unclear. An Israeli strike reportedly killed one of Alexander's guards, further complicating his status amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has intensified military operations after failed ceasefire talks and is demanding Hamas' disarmament in exchange for future peace. Despite releasing 38 hostages under a short-lived ceasefire, Hamas continues to negotiate for Alexander's release amidst heavy Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Hamas proposes a swap of the remaining 59 hostages for an end to the war and entry into reconstruction talks. As the conflict continues, both sides face mounting casualties and humanitarian challenges. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to make a critical statement regarding the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)