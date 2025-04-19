Left Menu

The Battle Over Gaza: A War with No Winners

The fate of dual national soldier Edan Alexander, believed to be the last U.S. citizen held alive in Gaza, remains uncertain. Amid Israel's intensified strikes, negotiations for his release continue. Hamas seeks a trade of hostages for an end to conflict and rebuilding, while Israel demands Hamas' disarmament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:58 IST
The fate of Edan Alexander, a dual national soldier believed to be the last U.S. citizen held alive in Gaza, remains unclear. An Israeli strike reportedly killed one of Alexander's guards, further complicating his status amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has intensified military operations after failed ceasefire talks and is demanding Hamas' disarmament in exchange for future peace. Despite releasing 38 hostages under a short-lived ceasefire, Hamas continues to negotiate for Alexander's release amidst heavy Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Hamas proposes a swap of the remaining 59 hostages for an end to the war and entry into reconstruction talks. As the conflict continues, both sides face mounting casualties and humanitarian challenges. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to make a critical statement regarding the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

