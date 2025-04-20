BJP Distances Itself from MPs' Criticism of Judiciary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially disclaimed any association with the recent remarks made by its parliamentarians Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, criticizing the Supreme Court. Party president J P Nadda clarified that these comments were strictly personal and did not represent the party's views.

In a statement, Nadda emphasized that the BJP respects the judiciary as a fundamental component of democratic governance. He reiterated that the party has always accepted the judiciary's recommendations and decisions, valuing them as integral to the nation's democratic framework.

Nadda took action by instructing both Dubey and Sharma, along with other party members, to refrain from making such critical statements. Despite the vociferous comments from Dubey and Sharma, Nadda maintained the stance that the judiciary remains a vital pillar supporting the Constitution and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)