Left Menu

BJP Distances Itself from MPs' Criticism of Judiciary

The BJP, led by President J P Nadda, distanced itself from critical comments about the Supreme Court made by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. Nadda emphasized the party's respect for the judiciary, insisting the opinions were personal views, not reflective of BJP's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:16 IST
BJP Distances Itself from MPs' Criticism of Judiciary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially disclaimed any association with the recent remarks made by its parliamentarians Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, criticizing the Supreme Court. Party president J P Nadda clarified that these comments were strictly personal and did not represent the party's views.

In a statement, Nadda emphasized that the BJP respects the judiciary as a fundamental component of democratic governance. He reiterated that the party has always accepted the judiciary's recommendations and decisions, valuing them as integral to the nation's democratic framework.

Nadda took action by instructing both Dubey and Sharma, along with other party members, to refrain from making such critical statements. Despite the vociferous comments from Dubey and Sharma, Nadda maintained the stance that the judiciary remains a vital pillar supporting the Constitution and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025