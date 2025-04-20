Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Massacre 56 in Central Nigeria

In a shocking and tragic event, gunmen have killed 56 people in central Nigeria. The news was reported by AFP on Saturday, citing details from the governor's office.

This brutal attack has sent shockwaves through the region, leaving many questions unanswered as further details about the incident remain scant.

Authorities are urged to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heinous act of violence as the community mourns the loss of its members.

