Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Massacre 56 in Central Nigeria

In a horrific incident, 56 individuals were killed by gunmen in central Nigeria. The tragic event was confirmed by AFP, citing the governor's office. Further information about the attack remains unavailable at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking and tragic event, gunmen have killed 56 people in central Nigeria. The news was reported by AFP on Saturday, citing details from the governor's office.

This brutal attack has sent shockwaves through the region, leaving many questions unanswered as further details about the incident remain scant.

Authorities are urged to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heinous act of violence as the community mourns the loss of its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

