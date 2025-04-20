Life Sentence for Land Dispute Murder: Justice Served
A court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his relative over a land dispute in 2016. The convict, Ashok, also faces a Rs 25,000 fine as decreed by District and Sessions Judge Niraj Kumar. The case was supported by nine prosecution witnesses.
A local court handed down a life sentence to a man for the 2016 murder of a relative, root cause being a bitter land dispute, officials reported Sunday.
District and Sessions Judge Niraj Kumar further imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the 42-year-old convict, Ashok, as confirmed by District Prosecuting Officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi.
The victim, 60-year-old Ram Prasad Chaudhary, was killed on December 12, 2016, with the prosecution presenting nine witnesses during the trial to substantiate their case.
