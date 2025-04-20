Life Sentence for Land Dispute Murder: Justice Served

A local court handed down a life sentence to a man for the 2016 murder of a relative, root cause being a bitter land dispute, officials reported Sunday.

District and Sessions Judge Niraj Kumar further imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the 42-year-old convict, Ashok, as confirmed by District Prosecuting Officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi.

The victim, 60-year-old Ram Prasad Chaudhary, was killed on December 12, 2016, with the prosecution presenting nine witnesses during the trial to substantiate their case.

(With inputs from agencies.)