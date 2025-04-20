Bhopal Checkpoint Clash: Woman vs. Policemen
A 33-year-old woman in Bhopal filed complaints against policemen alleging misbehavior during a vehicle check, leading to multiple cases. The incident is under investigation as CCTV footage is examined. A counter-complaint by a head constable claims the woman caused a ruckus after being stopped.
- Country:
- India
A confrontation during a routine vehicle check in Bhopal has led to multiple cases being lodged by both the accusing woman and the police. A 33-year-old woman has accused police personnel of misconduct, prompting investigations into the allegations.
The dispute arose when head constable Atul Chaukse allegedly misbehaved with her during a checkpoint in Awadhpuri. In response, the constable filed a counter-complaint, claiming the woman became aggressive after being stopped for not wearing a helmet.
Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage, and medical examinations confirm injury marks on the woman. Deputies emphasize accountability, promising action if police misconduct is proven.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest and Controversy: Investigation Launched in Bokaro After CISF Lathi Charge Incident
Tragic Incident: Spousal Violence Leads to Arrest
Tragic Roller Coaster Incident: Young Woman's Fatal Fall Sparks Safety Concerns
A Tragic Incident in Gaza: The Last Survivor’s Tale
Maharashtra Hospital Controversy: Calls for Justice after Tragic Incident