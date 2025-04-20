Bhopal Checkpoint Clash: Woman vs. Policemen

A confrontation during a routine vehicle check in Bhopal has led to multiple cases being lodged by both the accusing woman and the police. A 33-year-old woman has accused police personnel of misconduct, prompting investigations into the allegations.

The dispute arose when head constable Atul Chaukse allegedly misbehaved with her during a checkpoint in Awadhpuri. In response, the constable filed a counter-complaint, claiming the woman became aggressive after being stopped for not wearing a helmet.

Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage, and medical examinations confirm injury marks on the woman. Deputies emphasize accountability, promising action if police misconduct is proven.

(With inputs from agencies.)