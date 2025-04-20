Left Menu

Bhopal Checkpoint Clash: Woman vs. Policemen

A 33-year-old woman in Bhopal filed complaints against policemen alleging misbehavior during a vehicle check, leading to multiple cases. The incident is under investigation as CCTV footage is examined. A counter-complaint by a head constable claims the woman caused a ruckus after being stopped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:01 IST
Bhopal Checkpoint Clash: Woman vs. Policemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A confrontation during a routine vehicle check in Bhopal has led to multiple cases being lodged by both the accusing woman and the police. A 33-year-old woman has accused police personnel of misconduct, prompting investigations into the allegations.

The dispute arose when head constable Atul Chaukse allegedly misbehaved with her during a checkpoint in Awadhpuri. In response, the constable filed a counter-complaint, claiming the woman became aggressive after being stopped for not wearing a helmet.

Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage, and medical examinations confirm injury marks on the woman. Deputies emphasize accountability, promising action if police misconduct is proven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025