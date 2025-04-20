Left Menu

Easter Ceasefire Charade: Ukraine and Russia's Ongoing Tensions

Russian forces continue to make advances despite a one-day Easter ceasefire announced by President Putin. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticizes Russia for the ongoing shelling and challenges the sincerity of the ceasefire. U.S. President Trump pushes for peace as Kyiv is willing to extend the truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian forces of attempting to give a false impression of halting military actions despite an Easter ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin. Despite Putin's order for Russian forces to cease activity until midnight Moscow time, Ukraine reports continued attacks.

The U.S. has expressed readiness to abandon peace talks within days if Moscow and Kyiv fail to demonstrate sincerity. Zelenskiy emphasized ongoing hostilities, citing reckless assaults and artillery fires, and highlighted Ukraine's readiness to respond in kind.

The U.S. administration under President Trump seeks a rapid resolution, shifting its stance toward accepting Russia's perspective on the conflict. While Kyiv accepted a suggested truce extension, Moscow remains defiant, disregarding Ukraine's peace initiatives.

