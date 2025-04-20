Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian forces of attempting to give a false impression of halting military actions despite an Easter ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin. Despite Putin's order for Russian forces to cease activity until midnight Moscow time, Ukraine reports continued attacks.

The U.S. has expressed readiness to abandon peace talks within days if Moscow and Kyiv fail to demonstrate sincerity. Zelenskiy emphasized ongoing hostilities, citing reckless assaults and artillery fires, and highlighted Ukraine's readiness to respond in kind.

The U.S. administration under President Trump seeks a rapid resolution, shifting its stance toward accepting Russia's perspective on the conflict. While Kyiv accepted a suggested truce extension, Moscow remains defiant, disregarding Ukraine's peace initiatives.

