Easter Ceasefire Chaos: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Blame Over Broken Truce

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for numerous ceasefire violations during a planned Easter truce. While Russia cites Ukraine's breach with over 1,000 attacks, Ukraine accuses Russia of pretending to observe the ceasefire but continuing assaults. The U.S. expresses frustration over stalled peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a chaotic turn of events, Russia and Ukraine have become ensnared in a blame game over the failure to uphold an Easter ceasefire intended to halt hostilities. Announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the truce quickly crumbled as both sides accused each other of launching hundreds of attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Russia only feigned adherence to the ceasefire, citing numerous artillery assaults over the holiday period. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry argued that Ukraine breached the truce over 1,000 times, resulting in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

The international community remains watchful, as U.S. President Donald Trump's aspirations for a lasting peace deal are jeopardized by the fractured ceasefire. Both the European Union and the United Nations have reiterated calls for genuine peace negotiations, emphasizing Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

