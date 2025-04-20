In a chaotic turn of events, Russia and Ukraine have become ensnared in a blame game over the failure to uphold an Easter ceasefire intended to halt hostilities. Announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the truce quickly crumbled as both sides accused each other of launching hundreds of attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Russia only feigned adherence to the ceasefire, citing numerous artillery assaults over the holiday period. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry argued that Ukraine breached the truce over 1,000 times, resulting in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

The international community remains watchful, as U.S. President Donald Trump's aspirations for a lasting peace deal are jeopardized by the fractured ceasefire. Both the European Union and the United Nations have reiterated calls for genuine peace negotiations, emphasizing Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)